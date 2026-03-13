Ukrainian President Zelenskyy concerned as U.S. suspends Russia sanctions

Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
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