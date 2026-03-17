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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:49 AM EDT

Israel's ground moves in Lebanon raise pressure on Western countries, Europeans leaders reject Trump's demand to help with the Strait of Hormuz, blackout leaves millions without power in Cuba.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
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