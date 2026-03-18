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How drones are reshaping modern warfare around the globe

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis,
Emmanuel AkinwotuEyder Peralta
Published March 18, 2026 at 4:49 AM EDT

From global conflicts to criminal networks, drones are reshaping the nature of war and the balance of power.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta
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