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This week's Short Wave news roundup

NPR | By Nathan Rott,
Emily KwongAilsa Chang
Published March 19, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT

NPR's Short Wave team talks about a wildflower's ability to adapt to climate change, the grooming habits of birds, and the social lives of sharks.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Nathan Rott
Nathan Rott is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk, where he focuses on environment issues and the American West.
See stories by Nathan Rott
Emily Kwong
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
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