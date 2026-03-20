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A look at the economic cost of the war in the Middle East

NPR | By Darian Woods,
Ricky Mulvey
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

The team from NPR's The Indicator podcast takes a look at the economic costs of the war in the Middle East.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Darian Woods
Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
See stories by Darian Woods
Ricky Mulvey
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