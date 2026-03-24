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Why it's so hard to take down Cambodia's online scam industry

NPR | By Michael Sullivan
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:42 PM EDT

Americans lost some $10 billion to online scammers in Southeast Asia in 2024. Cambodia, in particular, has been warned to clean up its act in recent months.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
See stories by Michael Sullivan
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