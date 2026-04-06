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Pope Leo calls for peace and an end to world conflicts in first Easter Mass

NPR | By Ruth Sherlock
Published April 6, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

Pope Leo delivered his first Easter Mass as pope with a call for world leaders to choose peace over war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
See stories by Ruth Sherlock
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