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Asha Bhosle, iconic Bollywood singer, dies at 92 years old

NPR | By Erika Ryan,
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:12 PM EDT

Legendary Bollywood singer Asha Bhosle has died at 92 years old. Her decades-long career left a lasting impact in India and across the world.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
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