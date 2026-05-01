© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Olivia Pichardo took the pitcher's mound for the Bears and made history

NPR | By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Mallory Yu
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT

Olivia Pichardo at Brown University is striking out D1 baseball players as the first woman in the game.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.