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Collaboration helps NPR journalists get you the story of the Iran war up close

NPR | By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Emily FengAdam RaneyDurrie BouscarenKat Lonsdorf
Published May 2, 2026 at 5:35 PM EDT

Three NPR journalists talk about the challenge of producing independent, accurate coverage of the war with Iran.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Adam Raney
Durrie Bouscaren
Kat Lonsdorf
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Kat Lonsdorf
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