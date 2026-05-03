© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

As the Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into theaters, NPR staffers discuss fashion in film

NPR | By Marc Rivers,
Adam RaneyGene DembyEmily FengBarrie Hardymon
Published May 3, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT

NPR's fashionistas talk about how their favorite films have influenced what we wear, and the power of costumes to transform character.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Adam Raney
Gene Demby
Gene Demby is the co-host and correspondent for NPR's Code Switch team.
See stories by Gene Demby
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the Senior Editor at NPR's Weekend Edition, and the lead editor for books. You can hear her on the radio talking everything from Middlemarch to middle grade novels, and she's also a frequent panelist on NPR's podcasts It's Been A Minute and Pop Culture Happy Hour. She went to Juilliard to study viola, ended up a cashier at the Strand, and finally got a degree from Johns Hopkins' Writing Seminars which qualified her solely for work in public radio. She lives and reads in Washington, DC.
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.