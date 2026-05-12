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Cure for Paranoia shares what it took to win's this year's Tiny Desk Contest

NPR | By Tinbete Ermyas,
Kai McNameeElle MannionAilsa Chang
Published May 12, 2026 at 5:20 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Cameron McCloud of the band Cure for Paranoia, which won this year's Tiny Desk Contest.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Elle Mannion
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
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