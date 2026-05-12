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Israel to hold military tribunal for Palestinians accused in 2023 Hamas-led attacks

NPR | By Daniel Estrin,
Michel Martin
Published May 12, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

Israel is planning a military tribunal to prosecute several hundred Palestinians accused of perpetrating the Hamas-led attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
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