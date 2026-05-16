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The lasting power of the show 'Survivor'

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Emily FengMichael Levitt
Published May 16, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT

Ahead of the Season 50 finale of the beloved CBS show, two time "Survivor" player Rob Cesternino talks to NPR's Emily Feng about what gives the reality competition show such lasting power.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mia Venkat
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
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