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In their seventh film, the minions make mayhem on the silver screen

NPR | By Bob Mondello
Published July 1, 2026 at 4:51 PM EDT

Everybody's favorite yellow, pill-shaped pranksters go Hollywood in the 1920s in their seventh big-screen adventure, Minions and Monsters.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello
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