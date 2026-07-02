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Lobster may be on the menu for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC nuptuals

NPR | By Tyler Bartlam,
Juana SummersChristopher Intagliata
Published July 2, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Nicki Gostin of Page Six about the rumored wedding between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce this weekend in New York City.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
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