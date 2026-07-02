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The barber for team Egypt hopes his haircuts are bringing World Cup luck

KNKX Public Radio | By Freddy Monares
Published July 2, 2026 at 5:33 PM EDT

Egypt has never advanced this far in the World Cup. A Seattle-area barber hopes his haircuts for the team are bringing them luck.

Copyright 2026 KNKX Public Radio
Freddy Monares
Freddy Monares is a reporter and Morning Edition host at Montana Public Radio. He previously worked for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, covered the 2017 Legislature for UM Legislative News Service and interned with the station as a student. He graduated from the University of Montana School of Journalism in 2017.
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