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Trump raked in more than $1B through crypto ventures, federal filing shows

NPR | By Linda Kenyon,
Michel Martin
Published July 2, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT

President Trump and his family took in more than $1 billion last year through crypto businesses, a federal filing released Wednesday revealed.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Linda Kenyon
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
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