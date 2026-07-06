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Russia-Ukraine war escalates before NATO summit

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis,
Charles Maynes
Published July 6, 2026 at 4:37 PM EDT

Russia pounds Kyiv ahead of NATO summit, as Ukraine war returns to center stage amid high-stakes diplomacy.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
Charles Maynes
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Charles Maynes
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