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Trump meets with Zelenskyy, says the ceasefire with Iran is over

NPR | By Deepa Shivaram,
Michel Martin
Published July 8, 2026 at 10:11 AM EDT

President Trump is now declaring the ceasefire between the US and Iran is over, and he's threatening to start striking Iran again tonight.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deepa Shivaram
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
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