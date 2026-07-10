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Fighting between the U.S. and Iran appears to be on hold -- for now

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 10, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT

The exchange of fire between the U.S. and Iran appeared to have stopped overnight Thursday as Iran buried its Supreme Leader.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
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