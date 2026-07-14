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Why explorations of nonmonogamy dominate 'Sex Diaries' columnist's new book

NPR | By Ashley Brown,
Tyler BartlamJuana Summers
Published July 14, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author and New York Magazine writer Alyssa Shelasky about her new book based on her eponymous "Sex Diaries" column.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
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