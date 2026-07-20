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The war with Iran is escalating. What next?

NPR | By Matt Ozug,
Patrick JarenwattananonAilsa Chang
Published July 20, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution about the U.S. war with Iran, the increase in hostilities and what it means for the wider region

Copyright 2026 NPR
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
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