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Former Canadian finance minister on Trump's tariff plan and its impact

NPR | By Michelle Aslam,
Juana SummersJeanette Woods
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Chrystia Freeland, former Canadian Finance Minister, about the potential impact of President Trump's proposed tariffs.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michelle Aslam
Michelle Aslam is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow and recent graduate from North Texas. While in college, she won state-wide student journalism awards for her investigation into campus sexual assault proceedings and her reporting on racial justice demonstrations. Aslam previously interned for the North Texas NPR Member station KERA, and also had the opportunity to write for the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Observer.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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