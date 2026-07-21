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The best R&B entries in the 2026 Tiny Desk Contest

NPR | By Bobby Carter
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:08 PM EDT

Out of thousands of entries, several R&B artists stood out to the judges in the 2026 Tiny Desk Contest.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Bobby Carter
Bobby Carter is a leader on the Tiny Desk Concerts team for NPR Music. He's brought an ever growing roster of big names and emerging artists through NPR's HQ to squeeze behind the desk of All Songs Considered host Bob Boilen and record standout performances, including Usher, Mac Miller, Noname, Anderson.Paak and H.E.R.
See stories by Bobby Carter
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