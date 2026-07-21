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What to know about the record cyclospora outbreak

NPR | By Yuki Noguchi
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT

Confusion about the source of the outbreak and uncertainty about when it might be contained puts the onus on consumers to protect themselves.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi
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