© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

When a pop star burned out, she stumbled into 'Extracurricular' romance

NPR | By Juana Summers,
Patrick JarenwattananonJordan-Marie Smith
Published July 21, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT

Rachel Lynn Solomon has a new book out titled, Extracurricular. She speaks with NPR's Juana Summers about the adult romance novel.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
SUSTAIN what matters. BUILD what’s next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.