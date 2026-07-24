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Food insecurity remains dire in Gaza despite fewer going hungry, report says

NPR | By Tyler Bartlam,
Debbie ElliottChristopher Intagliata
Published July 24, 2026 at 4:26 PM EDT

NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with Carl Skau, acting executive director of the U.N. World Food Programme, about a new report on food security in Gaza.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
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