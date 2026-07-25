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President Trump just implemented new tariffs. How are small businesses coping?

NPR | By Alina Selyukh,
Debbie Elliott
Published July 25, 2026 at 5:04 PM EDT

An NPR business correspondent explains how to cover the complex story of how small businesses are coping with tariffs.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
See stories by Alina Selyukh
Debbie Elliott
NPR National Correspondent Debbie Elliott can be heard telling stories from her native South. She covers the latest news and politics, and is attuned to the region's rich culture and history.
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