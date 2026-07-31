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Major oil companies report sky-high earnings off higher crude prices

NPR | By Camila Domonoske,
Juana Summers
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT

Shell, Exxon and Chevron report their quarterly earnings this week, and are expected to announce high profits.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
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