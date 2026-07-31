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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:49 AM EDT

President Trump says he may pull Todd Blanche's nomination, Trump says a deal has been made to disarm Hamas and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza, the U.S. economy is growing, but at a slower pace.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
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