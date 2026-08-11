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A once-overlooked album that paved the way for electronic music gets a new life

NPR | By Christopher Intagliata,
Vincent AcovinoAshley Brown
Published August 11, 2026 at 5:41 PM EDT

Light in the Attic is reissuing Synthesizing: Ten Ragas to a Disco Beat by Charanjit Singh, a foundational album for the genre of acid house.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is a senior editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata
Vincent Acovino
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a supervising editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown
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