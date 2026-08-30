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Cineplexity: When singers become movie stars

NPR | By Joel Rose,
Marc RiversStephen Thompson
Published August 30, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT

Dolly Parton built a movie career on top of an already huge music career. Other singers have tried, with mixed results.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
Marc Rivers
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a host, writer and reviewer for NPR Music and Pop Culture Happy Hour. He appears frequently on All Songs Considered and NPR newsmagazines.
See stories by Stephen Thompson
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