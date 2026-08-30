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The Nancy Grace Roman Telescope begins its journey into deep space

NPR | By Henry Larson,
Joel Rose
Published August 30, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT

NASA launched a telescope named after Nancy Grace Roman, the pioneering astronomer whose work helped make Hubble and generations of space telescopes possible.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Henry Larson
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
See stories by Joel Rose
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