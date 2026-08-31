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Some of the victims of the Nepal floods were pilgrims on a sacred journey

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published August 31, 2026 at 5:57 PM EDT

Many among the dead and missing in Nepal's devastating floods were pilgrims undertaking a sacred journey to a mountain.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid has covered South Asia and Afghanistan from NPR's bureau in Mumbai since October 2023. She previously spent 6 years in NPR's Islamabad bureau, where she covered Pakistan and Afghanistan. Her favorite stories are about people and moments that capture the complexity of the places she covers.
See stories by Diaa Hadid
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