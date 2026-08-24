You’re invited to the Michigan League for Public Policy’s 2026 Champions for Kids event, which will be held on Thursday, September 17 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in Lansing, Michigan. The event will mark the official launch of the 2026 Kids Count in Michigan Data as well as a special report on Michigan's young adults. It will also serve as a place where we can come together to explore strategies that will help improve outcomes for Michigan’s kids and families. As a participant, you'll be the first to learn about the latest findings related to child well-being in Michigan and will hear about how we can work together to address the most pressing needs of our state’s kids and families using solutions that promote racial equity and economic justice. The event also provides valuable networking opportunities with policymakers, funders, advocates and community members.

Additionally, the event will feature a panel of experts who are dedicated to making Michigan a place where kids are able to grow up with optimism and opportunity. This year’s panelists will include Melissa Kiesewetter, president of Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College; Arabia Simeon, founder and CEO of POGO; and Dr. Daniel Williams, president and CEO of the Steelcase Foundation. The 2026 Champion for Kids Award will also be presented to the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health (MOASH) for their work to lift up youth voices, respect and celebrate their identities, and advance youth sexual health in Michigan.

The League is honored to host this special event for its many partners, colleagues and stakeholders across our great state who are working tirelessly to improve outcomes for the children who call Michigan home. Please reserve your spot at the luncheon today.

Admission for this year’s event is $55 and registration is required. You can find more details and register here: bit.ly/2026Champs4Kids. Space is limited, so don’t delay in reserving your spot.

