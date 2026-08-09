Albert Kahn and Packard's Investors
Albert Kahn and Packard's Investors
Historical Speaker Series: Albert Kahn and Packard's Investors
Discover how renowned architect Albert Kahn's relationships with the influential leaders behind Packard helped shape Detroit's automotive legacy.
Presented by John Cole, Treasurer of the Albert Kahn Legacy Foundation Board, this engaging program explores the people and partnerships behind one of America's most iconic automakers. Drawing on decades at Albert Kahn Associates and his leadership with the Albert Kahn Legacy Foundation, Cole offers a unique perspective on the architect and the influential figures who helped shape an industry.
Free - PPG Members | $5 - General Admission
PackardProvingGrounds.org/Oct4-HSS-PPG
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Packard Proving Grounds Historic Site
49965 Van Dyke Ave.Shelby Township, Michigan 48317