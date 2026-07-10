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Beethoven's Pastoral

Beethoven's Pastoral

A hint of spring in the midst of Ann Arbor winter.

“No man loves the country more than I; for do not forests, trees, rocks re-echo that for which mankind longs.” — Beethoven

Full of lightness and joy, Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony captures the emotional power of nature’s abundance, with each movement evoking scenes from the countryside: babbling brooks, chattering birds, friendly country folk and a brief, tumultuous storm. Written in dialogue with this masterwork, U-M alum Iman Habibi’s Jeder Baum Spricht offers a fresh perspective, inviting us to reflect on the climate crisis through the lens of Beethoven’s work.

At the center of it all, longtime A2SO concertmaster Aaron Berofsky performs Mozart’s spirited Violin Concerto No. 5, renowned for its Turkish-inspired finale, bursting with exotic color and percussive energy.

Pease Auditorium
$13.50 - $85.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 23 Jan 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra
7349944801
info@a2so.org
a2so.org
Pease Auditorium
494 College Pl
Ypsilanti, Michigan 48197