Endea Owens & The Cookout

Experience the vibrant energy of Endea Owens and the Cookout, a dynamic ensemble led by star bassist Endea Owens. Their performances are a joyful fusion of jazz, soul, and global influences, creating a feel-good atmosphere that captivates audiences. The Cookout’s performances are more than just a concert; they are an experience that leaves audiences feeling inspired and connected.

Endea Owens’ exceptional talent and impact have garnered significant recognition. She is a recipient of an Emmy, a Grammy Award, and a George Foster Peabody Award. In 2019, she was hailed as an Emerging Artist by Jazz at Lincoln Center. Owens has also been commissioned to compose for prestigious ensembles such as the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, where she served as the 2023 MAC Music Innovator. Her debut album, Feel Good Music, released in 2023, has further solidified her position as a rising star in the jazz world.