Ghalia Volt, with opener Rob Underhill

Get ready for a high-energy night of modern blues, Hill Country grit, and rock & roll with Ghalia Volt! Originally from Belgium and now rooted in the American South, Volt has emerged as a rising force on the international blues scene, blending the raw energy of rock and roll with the grit and soul of Hill Country blues. With her relentless drive, captivating stage presence, and ability to command audiences as both a solo artist and with a full band, Ghalia Volt delivers an unforgettable live experience.

Volt has released five acclaimed albums, including Shout Sister Shout!, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart. Her highly anticipated new record, Burn the House Down, was released May 15, 2026, and was produced in Nashville by renowned guitarist and producer JD Simo.

Touring extensively across the U.S. and Europe, Ghalia Volt has shared stages with artists like Tab Benoit, Samantha Fish, Jesse Dayton, Dragon Smoke, and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, while performing at major festivals including New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Mammoth Bluesapalooza, Telluride Blues, Bilbao Blues Festival, and Blues Peer. Whether performing solo or with a full band, she delivers high-energy, trance-driven sets that are physical, loud, and built for the live stage.

Opening the night is The Crossing, a new Michigan musical project formed by multi-instrumentalists Rob Underhill and Roan Floer-Martinez. Drawing from rock, soul, Americana, and classical traditions, The Crossing creates unique sonic landscapes through original music and fresh reinterpretations of familiar songs. Rob brings years of musical experience and a striking vocal presence, while Roan brings his classical background and violin to some of the group's most powerful songs. Their set will feature upbeat covers of classic pop favorites and classic-ish rock songs, reimagined with a more acoustic sound while keeping the energy high.

The Crossing takes the stage from 5:30–6:30 PM, followed by Ghalia Volt at 7:00 PM. Doors open at 5:00 PM.

🎟️ Tickets: $15 General Admission

Our kitchen will be open for dinner and drinks, and reserved seating is available. Come early, grab a drink, get some food, and settle in for a night of seriously good live music!

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