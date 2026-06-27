Grand Ledge Community Food & Personal Supplies Drive

Hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, so we’re helping to gather food and personal supplies for those of our community in need. Items of particular need are on this list*. Please bring all donations to the Grand Ledger Area District Library. Donations will be delivered to the GL SDA Food Bank, and will be distributed thru the Food Bank and GLEAP. Everyday from July 1st through July 31st.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/14761983