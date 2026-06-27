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Grand Ledge Community Food & Personal Supplies Drive

Cardboard box with butter, canned food, cereals and pasta. A donation box with various food items. The hands are placed food.

Grand Ledge Community Food & Personal Supplies Drive

Hunger doesn’t take a summer vacation, so we’re helping to gather food and personal supplies for those of our community in need. Items of particular need are on this list*. Please bring all donations to the Grand Ledger Area District Library. Donations will be delivered to the GL SDA Food Bank, and will be distributed thru the Food Bank and GLEAP. Everyday from July 1st through July 31st.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/14761983

Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org