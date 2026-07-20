In Recital: Nobu Tsujii

An intimate matinee piano recital.

Described by The London Observer as the “definition of virtuosity” Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii (Nobu) makes his Ann Arbor debut in solo piano recital at Michigan Theater.

Blind since birth, Nobu learns mostly by ear and won the joint Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2009 and has gone on to earn an international reputation for the passion and excitement he brings to his live performances.