In Recital: Nobu Tsujii
In Recital: Nobu Tsujii
An intimate matinee piano recital.
Described by The London Observer as the “definition of virtuosity” Japanese pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii (Nobu) makes his Ann Arbor debut in solo piano recital at Michigan Theater.
Blind since birth, Nobu learns mostly by ear and won the joint Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2009 and has gone on to earn an international reputation for the passion and excitement he brings to his live performances.
Rackham Auditorium
$20 - $60
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra
7349944801
info@a2so.org
Rackham Auditorium
915 E Washington StAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109