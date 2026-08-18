All the pageantry and vibrant energy of a harvest festival in rural Korea comes together in the flying footwork, brilliantly colored dress, and joyful percussion of pungmul, breathtakingly presented by the master artists of the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago.

This event will take place at the Light Fine Arts Building on the campus of Kalamazoo College.

Founded in 2013 as a drumming program for youth, Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago hosts a slate of projects including instruction in a variety of percussion, wind, and string instruments; artist residencies; performances; workshops; and lectures to more than 50,000 people annually in Chicago and beyond.

----

Celebrate the unifying power of the world’s music at the 2026 Connecting Chords Music Festival, running from August 14 – November 29. Established in 2001, the Festival features an incredible variety and quality of musicians every year – if you know, *you know*!

Learn more about the Festival at ccmusicfest.com.