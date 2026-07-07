Mandolin Carnival
Mandolin Carnival
Four prominent mandolinists – Don Stiernberg (Chicago), Carlo Aonzo (Italy), Brian Oberlin (Grand Rapids) and Don Julin (Traverse City) – collaborate for the first time.
This musical free-for-all throws solos, duos, and full-on mandolin pileups at you like it’s some kind of stringed instrument carnival. Joining the fun is rhythm section Andy Henley (guitar) and Tom Knific (bass).
The genres range as far as your mind can wander as the one-of-a-kind group delves into classical, swing, bluegrass, originals and all things mandolin-istic.
First Congregational Church
$5-$22
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Connecting Chords Music Festival
269-382-2910
First Congregational Church
345 West Michigan AveKalamazoo, Michigan 49007