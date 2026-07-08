Mason Symphony Chamber Players Summer 2026 Concert
Mason Symphony Chamber Players Summer 2026 Concert
The Mason Symphony Chamber Players perform pastoral, nature-inspired music of Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi, Piazzolla and others. This is a fund-raising concert for the Mason Orchestral Society. The venue is accessible.
University United Methodist Church
Suggested donation $15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 0026
Event Supported By
Mason Orchestral Society
University United Methodist Church
1120 S Harrison RoadEast Lansing, Michigan 48823