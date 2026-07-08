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Mason Symphony Chamber Players Summer 2026 Concert

Mason Symphony Chamber Players Summer 2026 Concert

The Mason Symphony Chamber Players perform pastoral, nature-inspired music of Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi, Piazzolla and others. This is a fund-raising concert for the Mason Orchestral Society. The venue is accessible.

University United Methodist Church
Suggested donation $15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 0026

Event Supported By

Mason Orchestral Society
http://masonorchestras.org/
University United Methodist Church
1120 S Harrison Road
East Lansing, Michigan 48823