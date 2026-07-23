Megan Dooley—Miller Live at the Fountain
Megan Dooley—Miller Live at the Fountain
Presented by Arbor Financial Credit Union
Born and raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan—Megan Dooley has been performing locally, nationally, and abroad for 25 years. Bridging the gaps of soul, folk, jazz, country, Americana, and roots with her solo and trio work, Dooley has also been named the "Best Solo Performer in SW Michigan", as well as the "First Lady of The Kalamazoo Music Scene" by Revue Magazine and Popular Vote.
Miller Auditorium
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 13 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Miller Auditorium
(269) 387-2300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu
Artist Group Info
Megan Dooley
Miller Auditorium
1341 Theatre Dr.Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
2693872300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu