Pet Adoption Day with Friends For Animals of Metro Detroit

Join us Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 12-4 PM for Pet Adoption Day at Detroit Artists Market, in partnership with Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

Guests can meet adoptable pets, talk with rescue volunteers, and learn more about the many ways animals show up in our lives, our artwork, and in the communities around us.

Whether you’re looking for a new companion, thinking about fostering, or just stopping by to support, we’d love to welcome you.