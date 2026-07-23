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Pet Adoption Day with Friends For Animals of Metro Detroit

Pet Adoption Day with Friends For Animals of Metro Detroit

Join us Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 12-4 PM for Pet Adoption Day at Detroit Artists Market, in partnership with Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

Guests can meet adoptable pets, talk with rescue volunteers, and learn more about the many ways animals show up in our lives, our artwork, and in the communities around us.

Whether you’re looking for a new companion, thinking about fostering, or just stopping by to support, we’d love to welcome you.

Detroit Artists Market
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Detroit Artists Market
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
https://detroitartistsmarket.org

Artist Group Info

yariza@detroitartistsmarket.org
Detroit Artists Market
4719 Woodward Ave
Detroit, Michigan 48201
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
https://detroitartistsmarket.org