Pet Adoption Day with Friends For Animals of Metro Detroit
Pet Adoption Day with Friends For Animals of Metro Detroit
Join us Saturday, August 8, 2026, from 12-4 PM for Pet Adoption Day at Detroit Artists Market, in partnership with Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.
Guests can meet adoptable pets, talk with rescue volunteers, and learn more about the many ways animals show up in our lives, our artwork, and in the communities around us.
Whether you’re looking for a new companion, thinking about fostering, or just stopping by to support, we’d love to welcome you.
Detroit Artists Market
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Detroit Artists Market
(313) 832-8540
info@detroitartistsmarket.org
Artist Group Info
yariza@detroitartistsmarket.org
Detroit Artists Market
4719 Woodward AveDetroit, Michigan 48201
info@detroitartistsmarket.org