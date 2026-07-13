Queens & Rach

Two powerhouse performances await you.

The A2SO welcomes two world-class artists to Hill Auditorium this month. Acclaimed soprano, 2022 Sphinx Medal of Excellence winner, and 2025 Grammy Award winner Karen Slack presents African Queens, a song cycle celebrating the legacies of powerful African queens. Each piece is composed by a member of the Blacknificent 7: Jasmine Barnes, Damien Geter, Jessie Montgomery, Shawn Okpebholo, Dave Ragland, Carlos Simon, and Joel Thompson.

Following his magnificent solo recital at Rackham Auditorium, 2025 Van Cliburn gold medalist Aristo Sham makes his highly anticipated debut with the A2SO, performing Rachmaninoff’s virtuosic and hauntingly beautiful Piano Concerto No. 3.