Seascapes (Season Finale)

A shimmering finale you won’t want to miss.

In the season-concluding concert of the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra’s 98th season, embark on a dazzling symphonic journey showcasing nature’s profound influence across every realm of experience – from human emotion and artistic expression to the architecture we build and the technologies we create.

Fung’s mystifying and imaginative Aqua plays off of the architectural beauty and dizzying height of Chicago’s award-winning, 82-story Aqua Tower. Machover’s FLOW Symphony invites AI onto the stage to interact with the orchestra, creating unique aquatic soundscapes that transport you to an immersive experience like no other. Debussy’s La Mer evokes the splendor of the ocean’s power and majesty with shimmering orchestral color.

Lauded for his “astonishing command of keyboard tone and color” (The Guardian), pianist and 2025 International Chopin Piano Competition gold medalist Eric Lu returns to Ann Arbor to take on Brahms’ monumental Piano Concerto No. 1, widely regarded as one of the most expansive and demanding works in the piano repertoire.