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Sketches of Spring

Sketches of Spring

One world premiere. Two debuts. Three works.

Often referred to as his “Pastoral” symphony, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 is boundlessly joyful and inspired by Bohemian folk music and nature. Guest conductor Dane Lam champions this masterwork in his Ann Arbor debut alongside New York-based string quartet Brooklyn Rider in the world premiere of the A2SO co-commissioned Concerto for String Quartet and Orchestra by prolific American composer Nico Muhly.

Concerto for String Quartet and Orchestra is commissioned by La Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Santa Fe Pro Musica, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, and Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.

Hill Auditorium
$13.50 - $85.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 3 Apr 2027
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Event Supported By

Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra
7349944801
info@a2so.org
a2so.org
Hill Auditorium
825 N University Ave
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109