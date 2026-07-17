Sketches of Spring
Sketches of Spring
One world premiere. Two debuts. Three works.
Often referred to as his “Pastoral” symphony, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 is boundlessly joyful and inspired by Bohemian folk music and nature. Guest conductor Dane Lam champions this masterwork in his Ann Arbor debut alongside New York-based string quartet Brooklyn Rider in the world premiere of the A2SO co-commissioned Concerto for String Quartet and Orchestra by prolific American composer Nico Muhly.
Concerto for String Quartet and Orchestra is commissioned by La Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Santa Fe Pro Musica, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, and Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra.
Hill Auditorium
$13.50 - $85.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 3 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra
7349944801
info@a2so.org
Hill Auditorium
825 N University AveAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109